FIA approaches ATC for seizing MQM founder’s property

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday filed an application in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) here for the confiscation of the property of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain and three others who were declared proclaimed offenders by the court in its last verdict regarding Dr Imran Farooq murder case.

The application, naming Altaf Hussain, Iftikhar Hussain, Muhammad Anwar and Kashif Khan stated that since the accused were declared proclaimed offenders by the ATC, their properties must be confiscated.

In response, the court accepted the application but no date for hearing is issued as yet.

Last month, an ATC in Islamabad had sentenced three accused in the Imran Farooq murder case to life imprisonment.

The judgement was read by ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand as the accused appeared before the court through a video link to attend the hearing.

“The prosecution has succeeded in proving the case against all three of you,” remarked the judge during the hearing.

The accused, Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali Syed and Moazzam Ali had been in Adiala jail ever since they were arrested. Their sentences will run concurrently and their time already spent in jail will count towards their sentence, according to the detailed verdict issued.

The court had ordered the sentenced individuals to pay Rs1 million each to the heirs of the murdered MQM leader.

Moreover, the court in its detailed order, had stated that it had been proved that the “MQM founder gave the orders” to murder Farooq.

“Two senior leaders of MQM-London conveyed the orders to Pakistan,“ said the court in its 39-page order. It added that Moazzam Ali selected the boys to carry out the murder from the then MQM headquarter, Nine-Zero.

“Mohsin Ali and Kashif Khan Kamran were selected for murdering Imran Farooq,” said the order, adding that both were taken to London and were provided support to carry out the crime.

According to the judgement, the sole purpose of the murder ordered by the MQM founder was to remove the resistance being faced by him from within the party ranks. It adds that the statement provided by the convicts to the magistrate and the evidence presented had a clear link.

“The aim of the murder was to ensure that no one raises their voice against the party founder,” said the order.