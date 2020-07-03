Civil-military top brass vows to protect country’s sovereignty at all costs

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reviewed internal and external security situation and expressed the resolve that sovereignty of the country would be protected at all costs.

The meeting was attended by high-rank officials, including Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General (CJCSC) Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral (CNSA) Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief (CASAC) Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hamid.

The participants agreed that Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence with its neighbours. However, the “will and capacity” to defend the people and territorial integrity were also expressed.

Voicing serious concern over the continued human rights violations by Indian forces in ccupied Kashmir, the meeting urged the international community to take notice.

The meeting also paid glowing tributes to the bravery and coordinated efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies that successfully thwarted the recent attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange.