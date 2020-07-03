Baying for blood

BJP government gone amok

Pakistan cannot afford to ignore the ongoing military buildup in Galwan valley caused by India’s hegemonic policies. The BJP government recently built the strategic all-weather DSDBO road that connects Ladakh’s capital Leh to Daulat Beg Oldie, virtually at the base of the Karakoram Pass that separates China’s Xinjiang Autonomous Region from Ladakh. The DSDBO highway provides India military access to the crucial Tibet-Xinjaing highway that passes through Aksai Chin. To the west of Daulat Beg Oldie is the region where China abuts Pakistan in the Gilgit-Baltistan area and where China is constructing the CPEC, defying Indian protests. As if this was not enough provocation, while addressing the Rajya Sabha last month India’s hawkish Interior Minister Amit Shah expressed willingness to shed his blood to annex China’s Aksai Chin and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. While the claim drew acclaim from the BJP’s admirers, it set alarm bells ringing in Beijing and Islamabad.

India lost 20 soldiers while over 70 were injured in the face off with the Chinese army in the Galwan valley on June 15. On Friday Indian PM Narendra Modi visited a forward location in Ladakh. It is difficult for Mr Modi, who has projected himself as a tough guy, to digest the humiliation. Also for the BJP whose ideology rests on the reunification of what it considers its territories lost to China and Pakistan. Unrealistic expectations roused among its supporters are likely to lead the BJP government to initiate a war with China. Sections of the pro-Modi Indian media are spreading lies about concentration of Pakistani troops along Gilgit-Baltistan’s border with India and Chinese using the Skardu airbase.

India is meanwhile setting new records of state sponsored terrorism in the Kashmir Valley. On Wednesday, Indian forces dragged out an old man from his car, shot him dead, put his toddler grandson on the dead body and took snaps eliciting widespread protests in Indian Occupied Kashmir and condemnations from abroad.

Two years back, then Indian COAS Gen Bipin Rawat said the Indian Army was prepared for a two-and-a-half front war, that is, simultaneously with China, Pakistan and the Kashmiris in the Valley. Taking note of the statement Pakistan should make full preparations for its defence. It should meanwhile avoid ranting and swaggering and creating mass hysteria like the Indian civil and military leadership.