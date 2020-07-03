DARKISTAN – On August 17, 2021 Nawaz Sharif travelled back in time to hand over a crate of mangoes to his 1988 self, The Dependent’s sources in Darkistan confirm.

According to eyewitnesses, an older, weaker and wiser Nawaz used his special Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) logoed time machine, to travel back 33 years in order to hand over the crate of mangoes to his younger self.

Both the mango crate and time machine were carried in a massive briefcase, it has been reliably learnt. Sources confirm that the mango crate was bound for a C-130 Hercules plane, Registration: 23494, call sign: Pak-1.

While the exact details of the meeting and the discussions that took place between the two Nawazes isn’t known, as is the case with matters in Darkistan much has been left to deduction.

According to The Dependent’s special deduction team, the fact that this exchange takes place means that on August 17, 2021, Nawaz Sharif was in Bahawalpur. This is likely to prompt the incumbent government in 2020, and their backers, to take the necessary actions to ensure that the meeting does not take place. However, efforts remain underway to ensure that the events take place as they always have.

According to analysts, the events further confirm that the 2010s Nawaz and 1980s are intertwined, and part of an endless cycle, making it impossible to know which of the two came first.