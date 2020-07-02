South Punjab province dream being realised: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that the government has started the process for the realisation of the dream of South Punjab province as promised by the Pakistan Tereek-e-Insaf (PTI) in its election manifesto.

In a video message on Thursday, the foreign minister pointed out that South Punjab additional chief secretary and South Punjab additional inspector general police have been appointed. He said that he has talked to both the officers and they are ready to assume their charge.

The foreign minister said that the two officers will establish their offices both in Multan and Bahawalpur to address the problems of the people. He said that the people of South Punjab would not have to go to Lahore for every little work they need to execute as their matters pertaining to police and administration will be resolved in Multan and Bahawalpur.

He said that the people of South Punjab will now get justice at their doorsteps.

Qureshi said that this is also an important step towards transfer of power to the grassroots level. He said that the funds allocated for South Punjab will now only be spent on the development of the region. The foreign minister also stressed the need for provincial finance award in order to ensure the provision of funds to the districts as per their requirements.

The foreign minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan over the government’s recent steps towards the realisation of South Punjab province.

He stressed the need for a Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) Award on the pattern of the National Finance Commission (NFC). The foreign minister said the PFC will help disburse funds to all districts according to their population, needs and deprivation. Like the past, South Punjab’s funds will not be squandered for the purpose other than they are set aside for, he added.