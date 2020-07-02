PTI has destroyed PIA by unveiling fake pilots that PPP hired: Bilawal

LAHORE – The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday held the PTI government responsible for the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) being barred from operating flights to European countries, saying the PTI has destroyed the national carrier by unveiling the fake pilots that the PPP hired.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said PIA’s permit to fly to EU countries was suspended because Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan pointed out that the airline deploys pilots with dubious licences.

“Thankfully, they haven’t further highlighted the fact that a large chunk of the appointments in the PIA are of political workers, or that many in the National Assembly are fake politicians, otherwise there would be a global ban on Pakistani politicians as well,” Bilawal said in his scathing speech against the ruling party.

“Of course, the minister whose own politics and degrees are fake, does not know the difference between democratic PIA, and selected PIA,” the PPP chairperson added.

Bilawal further added that the opposition is united on the matter and will pass a no confidence vote in this regard.

“The PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) is with us because their fake pilots and political workers are also under attack,” Bilawal said.

“We’re all united in our stance that no one has caused this type of damage to PIA in history as this government.”