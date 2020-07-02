Heartwarming new documentary reveals Twitter warlord’s inner Pindi Boy

RAWALPINDI/DOHA/TEL AVIV – A heartwarming new documentary is the latest to unveil the innocent souls and innocence that is buried deep inside even the most battle-hardened and ferocious war generals.

Al-Jazeera’s ‘War, Lies and Hashtags’ narrates the truly invigorating tale of one such warlord, a hypernationalist and militant troll, and the story behind his rise to viral fame.

World renowned Twitter warlord, Farhan Virk, who exists in multiple shapes, forms, dimensions and platforms, has been unveiled as a simple Pindi Boy who wanted to make a name for himself, and started looking for fame on social media.

Having wasted five years of his life in medical school, Virk is at the front and center of the documentary which sheds light on his lifestyle and delineates his views on life.

Virk tells viewers that he considers himself the Steve Bannon, the former White House strategist, of Pakistan, even though experts maintain that his style bears more similarities to Glenn Beck, CEO and founder of Mercury Radio Arts

“It is often said that behind every successful man is a woman and it is true in Mr. Virk’s case. His wife is as big of a troll as he is and their mutual interest in alternative facts is a sign of true love,” film critic A O Scott said while talking to The Dependent.