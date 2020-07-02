Forget ‘minus one’, it’s going to be ‘minus PTI’, says PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Thursday, while terming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the “most corrupt” party in the history of the country, claimed that there is not going to be “minus one”, rather “minus PTI” in the coming future.

Addressing a press conference at the Parliament Lodges on Thursday, PML-N leader and former interior minister

Ahsan Iqbal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is defaming Pakistan due to his ego, adding that it was not opposition but the rulers themselves were undermining due to their actions.

He said that the government’s performance has raised questions on every institution, adding that the PIA plane crash incident caused damaged to Pakistan’s credibility all over the world.

He alleged that the officials in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) were being bribed but they cannot allow rigging. “Transparent elections should be held,” the PML-N leader said and added they cannot afford anyone’s conflict.

Regarding yesterday’s tragic incident that took place in occupied Kashmir, Iqbal said that a grandfather was martyred by the Indian Army in front of a three-year-old boy, adding that this picture has shaken the whole world.

The former minister went on to say that the lockdown in IOK is about to complete one year but Pakistan’s government could do nothing except making speeches. “People are being slaughtered in Kashmir every day in front of their young children but the government has wasted a year,” Iqbal said and demanded to convene a meeting of the National Assembly (NA) on the Kashmir issue.

“The prime minister should have telephoned the United States president, British prime minister and all members of the Security Council to discuss the issue, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the vote is the voice of conscience and if someone sold his conscience, he will be held accountable before God.

Speaking about the ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights abroad, he said that the licence is issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and not the government, adding that this is a matter of employment of 262 pilots and Pakistan s honour.

Regarding sugar scandal, Abbasi said that sugar was procured by paying more than Rs8,300 per tonne on the old tender, adding that the Supreme Court (SC) should take suo motu notice of the issue while his party would also file a petition.

He alleged that there were so many chapters of corruption in the government that they would never end. The sugar problem has been going on in Pakistan for 21 months, adding that sugar is being sold at the price of Rs85 but the government does not care.