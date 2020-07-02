Fawad apologises for criticising Elahi over video statement

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday apologised for criticising Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for his “right-wing thinking” over the latter’s video statement, wherein he objected to the construction of a temple in Islamabad.

On Wednesday, Fawad tagged a video clip of an interview with Punjab Assembly speaker in his tweet and wrote, “I was shocked to learn of his right-wing thinking. Thank God that American and European leaders do not think like Modi and Pervez Elahi and Muslims are allowed to build mosques and worship. He and others like him should read the Charter of Medina. Tolerance is a fundamental principle of Islam.”

In response to Fawad Chaudhry’s tweet, Pervez Elahi’s son Monis Elahi wrote, “If you had listened carefully, you would have known that he did not oppose the temple. He suggested that it should be built in Sindh where Hindus are the majority. As far as his (Pervez Elahi’s) tolerance is concerned, when you were in PML (Q), he tolerated you for many years.”

After this tweet of Moonis, Fawad deleted his tweet and wrote in reply to Moonis Elahi, “Sorry, I was only sent a clip about Islamabad. The tweet has been deleted.”