Fascist India killing innocent civilians in held Kashmir: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the world community to hear the lament of the three-year-old boy sitting over the dead body of his grandfather who was killed by Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He was referring to the merciless killing of an elderly Kashmiri, Bashir Ahmed Khan, by Indian forces in Sopore district during a gun battle with freedom fighters.

“Modi’s fascist India kills innocent civilians even for raising slogans for liberation of Kashmir. The lament of this 3 yr old boy sitting on the chest of his killed grandfather must be heard by the world,” the president tweeted.

Modi’s fascist India kills innocent civilians even for raising slogans for liberation of Kashmir. The lament of this 3 yr old boy sitting on the chest of his killed grandfather must be heard by the world & then a soldier stands on body of g/father. Heinous, Criminal, Cruel. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XecQaUu5Ct — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) July 1, 2020

The president also shared a video clip of Khan’s daughter crying and narrating how her father was pulled out of the vehicle only for raising pro-freedom slogans.