Elan designer Khadija Shah and worker get into online spat

LAHORE: A video of a man claiming to be imprisoned by famous designer Khadija Shah in her warehouse since the past six months has surfaced on social media.

According to the man in the video, Khadijah Shah, the founder and Creative Director of Pakistan’s leading luxury clothing brand Elan, has not paid the worker for two months and has refused to let him leave the warehouse where business operations take place.

In the video, the man is pleading for his freedom, safety and justice in an appeal to Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan stating that he has been kept in Khadija Shah’s warehouse for six months against his will.

He said that he is being exploited along with 144 other labourers as the designer and Rehan Bashir refuse to let them leave the warehouse.

This poor boy is pleading for his co-workers’ lives after being tortured and locked up by a famous designer Khadija Shah and Rehan Bashir in her warehouse for the last six days. “When we asked for our money, she locked us up and tortured us.@khadijah_shah pic.twitter.com/7PDwYZmdEQ — Rai Saqib KharaL (@iRaiSaqib) July 1, 2020

“I worked for their Elan Lawn 2020 project. They asked to bring in extra labour to which I obliged. However, when I asked for payment, my staff and I were imprisoned here. We are being humiliated every day,” he said.

However, the designer was quick to take to Instagram rubbishing the claims by saying that the man had stolen from her and was now seeking revenge for being terminated.

She said that the man in the video was responsible for stealing 7,000 pieces from their latest lawn collection which she only found about after the brand received numerous complaints from customers about missing pieces from their orders.

However, no such claims of customers not receiving orders or bad reviews have been seen on the brand’s social media pages.

She also claimed that releasing the video on social media was the worker’s way of blackmailing the brand while she has registered an FIR against him.

It may be mentioned here that Elan is one of the most expensive clothing brands in the country with a dress of the recent lawn collection on which the worker claims to have worked costing at least Rs8,650.

The designer had also dressed Kate Middleton on the royal’s visit to Pakistan in 2019.