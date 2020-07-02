DRAP directed to explain hike in price of potential Covid-19 drugs

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted more time to Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) to furnish response on a petition against the sale of face marks, temperature guns, and life-saving drugs at exorbitant rates.

Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi directed the drug regulator body to file a response by July 6.

The petition, submitted by Judicial Activism Panel Chairman Advocate Azhar Siddique, contended that coronavirus cases are on the rise in the country but prices of hand sanitisers, masks, and life-saving drugs have gone up exponentially.

He told the LHC that one packet of Chloroquine tablets, a potential drug to treat COVID-19, has been sold at Rs3,000 while Actemra injection is being sold at Rs1 million. Masks, temperature guns and plasma of recovered patients, which is donated free-of-cost for transfusion, are too being sold at exorbitant rates, he added.