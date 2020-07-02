Coronavirus cases soar to 217,809 while 104,694 have recovered so far

–Coronavirus claims 31 more lives in Sindh, infects 2,430 others

–SAPM says smart lockdown is the only solution to control Covid-19 spread



ISLAMABAD: The national tally of Covid-19 cases has soared to 217,809 with the addition of 4,339 cases during the last 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday.

The virus claimed lives of 78 people across the country during the last twenty-four hours taking the death tally to 4,473.

Out of 217,809 Covid-19 positive patients, 104,694 have so far recovered from the disease across the country. In Punjab, out of 77,740 coronavirus patients, 28,266 have recovered. In Sindh, 86,795 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported. Of these, 48,527 have recovered.

A total of 26,938 cases have so far been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and of these 13,584 have recovered.

In Balochistan, 10,608 coronavirus cases have so far been reported and of these, 4,764 have recovered.

A total of 13,082 cases have so far been reported in Islamabad and recoveries are 7,850. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), there are 1,135 confirmed cases of coronavirus and of these 557 have recovered whilst in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), out of 1,511 cases, 1,146 patients have recovered.

A total of 22, 128 coronavirus tests were carried out during the last 24 hours, said NCOC.



CORONAVIRUS CLAIMS 31 MORE LIVES IN SINDH:

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement said, that 2,430 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the province when 9,436 tests were conducted raising the tally to 89,225 cases while 31 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1,437.

The chief minister said that 9,436 samples were tested against which 2,430 new cases of coronavirus emerged constituting the 26 per cent detection rate.

He added that so far 471,023 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 89,225 cases all over Sindh, of them 49,926 have been cured, including 1,399 overnight. “The recovery rate in the province stands at 56 per cent,” he said.

CM Murad said that 31 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1,437 that constituted 1.6 per cent death rate. He added that currently, 37,893 patients of Covid-19 were under treatment, of them, 36,072 are in home isolation, 243 at isolation centres and 1,578 at different hospitals.

He disclosed that currently, 754 were in critical condition, of them, 101 have been shifted onto the ventilators. He prayed for their early recovery.

Giving the district-wise break-up, the chief minister said that out of 2,430 new cases, 1,177 have been detected from all six districts of Karachi division. They include 389 South, 296 East, 168 Central, 117 Korangi, 111 Malir and 96 West.

He added that Hyderabad has 89 new cases, Dadu 58, Ghotki 55, Thatta 51, Shaheed Benazirabad 48, Tando Allahyar 47, Larkana 47, Naushehroferoze 41, Sukkur 38, Khairpur 37, Tando M. Khan 37, Shikarpur 35, Sujawal 30, Matiari 21, Jamshoro 19, Badin 17, Jacobabad 16, Sanghar 15, Umerkot 13, Mirpurkhas 11, Kambar and Kashmore one each.

CM Murad urged people of Sindh to stay safe by observing social distancing, wearing masks while going out, washing hands and avoiding going into crowds.



‘SMART LOCKDOWN ONLY SOLUTION’:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said that the number of coronavirus cases in the country is decreasing while monsoon season would further help in reducing the cases.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr Mirza said that smart lockdown is the only solution to control the spread of Covid-19 and to improve the national economy.

The special assistant said that people should go to hospitals and laboratories for the Covid-19 tests. He said that 128 laboratories have been established across the country for this purpose. He added that the government is taking actions against the medical stores and private laboratories for overcharging the people.