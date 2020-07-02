Army rubbishes ‘false’ Indian reports of increase in troops presence along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday termed reports by the Indian media that Pakistan had deployed additional troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gilgit-Baltistan as “false” and “irresponsible”.

Multiple reports circulating in Indian media have claimed that Pakistan has deployed “almost 20,000 additional soldiers” along the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and GB “to match Chinese deployments on the LAC [Line of Actual Control] in the east”.

In a series of tweets, Gen Babar said that there was no truth to Chinese troops were using the Skardu Airbase, saying that the reports were “false, irresponsible and far from [the] truth”.

…No such movement or induction of additional forces has taken place. We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan. (2/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 2, 2020

“The level of troops Pakistan has deployed is more than what it did after the Balakot airstrikes. Pakistani radars are believed to be fully activated all along the region too,” Economic Times reported.

“No such movement or induction of additional forces has taken place. We also vehemently deny the presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan,” the ISPR chief said.

The ET publication also claimed that meetings have been held between China and Pakistan officials and the former is also holding talks with the Al-Badr, a pro-freedom group based in held Kashmir, in order to “incite violence” in occupied territory.

The reports come after Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan had no doubt that its arch-rival neighbor was involved in the attempted attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange earlier this week.

India is currently engaged in a conflict with China at the LAC in the Galwan Valey of the disputed Ladakh region. Last month, as many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash between the two armies, the deadliest in decades.

Pakistan has repeatedly expressed its concern that India may initiate a “false-flag operation” to divert attention from its casualties in the conflict with China.

Both India and China have accused each other of instigating the clash between their forces in the valley.