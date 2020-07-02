50Kg PUBG found in Rana Sanaullah’s car trunk at ANF checkpost

In a shocking turn of events that is bound to exacerbate the already bitter and tense rivalry between the ruling party and opposition, PML-N President Rana Sanaullah has been arrested yet again by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), this time for being in possession of 50 Kilograms of PUBG.

The ‘highly addictive substance’, that was branded a class-A drug only yesterday by authorities, was found in Sanaullah’s car trunk, tightly sealed in a blue medium-sized suitcase and was allegedly being smuggled into Lahore via Sialkot. The ANF, through an official notification, suspects that Lahore was being developed as the primary market for the newly criminalised drug.

Speaking at a press conference following the successful operation, Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi explained how his team, in close coordination with the ANF, had been monitoring Sanaullah’s movements for weeks and had collected ample video evidence of him frequently transporting massive quantities of the ‘youth-destroying’ ‘morally-corrupting’ PUBG across Punjab.

“Our intelligence suggests that the same sophisticated Afghan network that was regularly supplying heroin to Sanaullah’s vast and complicated drug cartel has also started trafficking PUBG. We have all the evidence and will present it in court tomorrow”, Afridi said, with a familiar confidence, as he ended the presser.

At press time Rana Sanaullah had already been presented at an Anti-Narcotics court and in the meanwhile Shehryar Afridi had miraculously repeated “mein nei jaan Allah ko deni hai (I have to give my life to God)” on at least 20 TV talk shows, the National Assembly and Senate floors.