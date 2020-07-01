﻿ Youth killed in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR | Pakistan Today

Youth killed in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

by Staff Report , (Last Updated 41 mins ago)

RAWALPINDI: A young boy was killed along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between Pakistan and India stretched across Jammu and Kashmir, as a result of unprovoked Indian firing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the Indian troops resorted to indiscriminate firing, targetting the civilian population.

“Indian troops unprovoked ceasefire violation targeting civil population used artillery, mortars and heavy weapons,” the statement added.

According to ISPR, the Pakistan Army responded effectively to the cross-border firing.



Related posts

*

*

Top