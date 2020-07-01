Youth killed in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A young boy was killed along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between Pakistan and India stretched across Jammu and Kashmir, as a result of unprovoked Indian firing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the Indian troops resorted to indiscriminate firing, targetting the civilian population.

Indian troops unprovoked CFV targeting civil population using Artillery, Mortars & heavy weapons in Lipa Sector along #LOC late last night. A young boy resident of Talwari village martyred due to Indian indiscriminate firing. Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 1, 2020

“Indian troops unprovoked ceasefire violation targeting civil population used artillery, mortars and heavy weapons,” the statement added.

According to ISPR, the Pakistan Army responded effectively to the cross-border firing.