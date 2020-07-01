Who is the real terrorist?

I have grown up listening to allegations my mind would never accept, surely we all hear it everyday through the western world.

I always used to wonder that a religion which gives so much importance to peace and prosperity, which gives high importance to human rights, how can the Muslims be called terrorists.

But what happens when we grow up and see the history, we observe the first world war, which resulted in the killing of millions of people, then ‘world war 2’ again the deadliest war of all time resulted in killings of 85 million people. So do you think that Muslims were Victorious in those wars and they killed those millions of people? Then we see the people dying in Palestine, Korean war or how can I forget Burma. Please let me know if that was Muslims who did this bloodbath in history.

Clearly we can see the world has been controlled by these western powers who killed millions of people for their dominance on the world, but then they talk about human rights and it’s violation.

Until when you will blame Muslims for your egoistic behavior. Right now I am not talking about other incidents where you killed a lot of innocent people being on the back as we all know who was behind the cold war or the wars in Arab regions but somehow for personal interest of western countries they made innocent people suffer. There is a famous quote which states “How can you have a war on terrorism when war itself is terrorism”

There are always good and bad people, but if you blame Muslims for every bad terrorist activity that happens in the world then it’s also the racism which you don’t talk about but you degrade Muslims just because inside you know that we have the strength and better understanding of human rights than you. You are scared that we Muslims have the courage to rule the world due to our better understanding in law and regulations.

I would add the name of the Daughter of the Nation Mrs Affia Siddiqui, who has been prisoned in the USA, We will never forget her. Unfortunately our real Muslim leaders in past were assassinated by these Western Powers because these powers were scared of the will and courage of those true leaders. And in today’s time most of the leaders have the sense of fear that if they won’t agree to the terms of western world they might lose their power, so understand the point here that one is being played and the other one is playing, here what my mental level explains me, the real terrorists are those who are playing not the one who are being played.

In last I will only say that open your eyes Muslim brothers, we are losing respect just because we are losing faith, you will never succeed until you live a life of a warrior not a follower of western world. Warrior doesn’t mean you go and war against them but warrior means to not to follow the footsteps of westorn powers but be good to your people, work for them they are your people your brothers. Because somehow you will be answerable for each and every lost Muslims ummah went through because of your hypocrisy.

Tipu Sultan once said:

It is far better to live like a lion for a day then to live like a jackal for the hundred years.

Syed Haider Sultan

ISLAMABAD