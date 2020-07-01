Smart lockdown extended in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to extend the period of smart lockdown, which was enforced in coronavirus hotspots of the city, till July 15.

According to a notification issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary retired Captain Muhammad Usman, while businesses are allowed to operate from 9 am to 7 pm, medical stores, tandoors, cycle/motorcycle/car puncture shops and dairy shops will remain open round the clock.

Churches will only open their gates to pilgrims on Sundays between 7 am and 5 pm. The call centers are allowed to stay open with only half of their staff present inside the premises.