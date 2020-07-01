Shehbaz, Hamza to be indicted in RSM case on Aug 6

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore will indict Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and party’s vice president Hamza Shahbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference on Aug 6.

Hamza and Shehbaz have been accused of making a drain in Chiniot which benefitted the sugar mills owned by the Sharif family.

Shehbaz submitted a request for exemption from hearing, saying he was in self-isolation after contracting the coronavirus. However, Judge Amjad Nazir noticed that he is neither admitted to a hospital nor is on a ventilator.

“He only has to come to the court to sign a document so that the trial can start,” the judge said.

Amjad Pervaiz, who is representing Shehbaz, said that his client is 69 years old and more vulnerable to the pandemic.

“His doctor examined him on June 27 and advised him to rest,” Pervaiz said, assuring the judge that Shehbaz will appear in court at the next hearing.

NAB prosecutor Waris Janjua observed that Shehbaz has not appeared in court since Nov 12 last year. He didn’t even come when the court ordered him to do so, he argued.

The court also heard the money laundering case against Hamza and extended his judicial remand till July 15.

The court asked if a reference is going to be filed in this case. To which, the prosecutor said that they are investigating Shehbaz and will file a reference after that.