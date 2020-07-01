Save the region

What Happened at Pakistan Stock exchange is not only condemnatory but alarming too? Statements issued by law enforcing agencies of the country have unearthed the fact that not only our country but the whole region is still in the trap of Terrorism. The city of lights that has just started recuperating from its past wounds is once again hit by a new wave of terrorism. We live in a society where peace is the shakiest element, here its prolonged stay can only be desired but can’t be achieved. Baluchistan Liberation Army claiming the responsibility of the attack prevents us from analyzing the fact that who could be involved in the whole episode. PM Khan during his speech in national assembly without any hesitation accused India of initiating this deadly terror assault. Suppose if the attack had not been thwarted by the brave warriors what would have been the consequences. Stock would have crashed and our deplete economy would have tumbled further. But hat tip to our brave soldier who neutralized them and sent them to hell within the span of 8-10 minutes. India has always facilitated terror attacks to achieve its political ambitions and if the claim of the PM is true then what was the Prime object behind this attack. It is quite astonishing that despite being mortified by China and having deadly pandemic that has caused grave devastation all along the globe India can still afford to facilitate such grisly attacks. By using the lands of Afghanistan and Iran against Pakistan it has dragged the whole region into the quagmire of Terrorism. UNO that seems unaware of the whole scenario should play its part in reviving the peace of this Region

Kamran Kami

Karachi