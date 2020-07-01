Sanjrani alarmed over absence of Covid-19 testing facility in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Despite ongoing economic activities under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Gwadar lacks medical facilities, especially coronavirus testing facilities, it was revealed on Wednesday.

In a letter sent to the Balochistan government, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed serious concern over the rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 infected people in Gwadar and the absence of testing facilities in the district.

In this regard, secretariat directions have been issued for the provision of immediate healthcare arrangements and strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the virus in the district.

Meanwhile, talking to the Egyptian Ambassador in Pakistan, Tarek Dahroug, Sanjrani said that Gwadar was a future hub of world trade and noted that investors from Egypt can benefit from this opportunity.

He said that the Senate was ready to provide any support needed in coordination with provincial governments and relevant departments.

The Senate chairman said that Egyptian investors can invest in the areas of fisheries, livestock, minerals, services sector and others. He said that Egypt has been a centre of ancient civilisation, culture and traditions and was a very important part of the global community due to its rich history.

He said that Pakistan attaches huge importance to its ties with Egypt which are deeply rooted in history due to common religion as well as shared values and tradition, therefore, steps needed to be taken to establish relations on the level of masses as well as parliaments by increased parliamentary exchanges and diplomacy.

He also told the ambassador about the initiative of International Parliamentarians’ Congress and extended an invitation to Egyptian Parliamentarians to become a part of this unique forum and emphasised upon enhancing the collaboration between two countries in the field of education and called for more opportunities for students of both countries to study in the other as students can serve as the best cultural ambassadors for any state and this will also help in further cementing the relationship.

Sanjrani invited the chairman of Egyptian Majlis-e-Nawab to visit Pakistan along with parliamentary and business delegations to explore avenues of cooperation.

Talking about the platform of PIPS, he told the ambassador that both sides can learn from each other’s experiences in the areas of the legislative process especially for those laws which pertain to Islamic Jurisprudence.

He also observed that the pandemic has resulted in many difficulties in carrying out routine tasks but has also provided us with the opportunity to think about more avenues where the global community can come together and work on mutual issues together.

The ambassador agreed with Sanjrani and said that Pakistan and Egypt will both benefit by more frequent parliamentary exchanges and business investments.