Pakistan will continue to play reconciliatory role for Afghan peace: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue to play its reconciliatory role in the establishment of peace in Afghanistan with sincerity through collective responsibility.

He expressed these views during a meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad who called on him on Wednesday.

He said that Pakistan is ready to cooperate with regional and international stakeholders for enduring and peaceful political solution to the Afghan issue.

Terming the progress on Afghan peace process very encouraging so far, the minister said the development of the whole region depends on the establishment of peace in Afghanistan.

He said that the agreement of all sides on intra-Afghan dialogue and announcement of negotiating teams is a good omen that will pave the way for permanent and lasting peace in that country.

He warned that the Afghan peace process has entered into a crucial phase and we need to be cognizant of the elements that want to sabotage the peace efforts in Afghanistan.

The minister said that Pakistan has been hosting Afghan refugees for the last forty years and international community should lend its hand in honourable repatriation of them.

Ambassador Khalilzad, while expressing sorrow over the terrorist attack on Karachi Stock Exchange, appreciated the timely action and exemplary valiance and bravery of security personnel.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq were also present on the occasion.