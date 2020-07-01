Pakistan, India swap lists of arrested fishermen, civilians

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Wednesday shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 324 Indian nationals incarcerated in Pakistan’s prisons, including 270 fishermen and 54 civilian prisoners.

This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively, a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) said.

It said the Indian government also simultaneously shared a list of 362 Pakistani prisoners languishing in Indian jails, including 265 civilian prisoners and 97 fishermen, with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi.

“The government of Pakistan has been calling for early release and repatriation of 15 civilian prisoners and 47 fishermen to Pakistan who have completed their sentences and whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to India,” the statement said.

Moreover, it said, India has been asked to provide immediate consular access to 77 believed to be Pakistani civilian prisoners and 113 Pakistani fishermen who are in Indian custody.