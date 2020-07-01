Going into conniptions won’t do

Imran Khan knows more than anyone else that those who brought him to power are getting increasingly frustrated with his lack of performance. Despite having the full support of all the agencies and departments of the government, the PTI administration has miserably failed to resolve every crisis that it has faced. After nearly two years in power, the PM cannot get away with accusing the past governments or the mafias in the country for his failure to deliver.

The PM was no more bubbling with confidence when he addressed the National Assembly on Tuesday. The all too familiar refrain of his government and the establishment being on the same page was strikingly absent from the 45-minute speech. While it was necessary to assure the allies who met him on Sunday that his government would complete its tenure, a less confident PM told the House he had no worries about losing office and in no case would compromise on his ideology and principles. He advised PTI’s younger parliamentarians not to be scared of “leaving the chair,” saying no one remains in power forever. This sends a depressing message to the party’s media team that is ever ready with its two penn’orth of twist. Hours after the address a PTI Federal Minister warned in a Tweet that the whole system would be wrapped up if minus one formula was implemented. That Tweet was later deleted.

Imran Khan predicated the success of the country (read: the success of his government) on ridding the country of loss making public sector enterprises. He said the money that should have been spent on social development is being poured into the loss-making institutions. Ranting like an opposition leader he said mafias were running these institutions and if the government succeeded in carrying out reforms, the nation would see better days. The fact that the PTI government failed to privatize the loss making PSEs despite being in power for nearly two years does not bring credit to it. As an opposition leader put it, the PTI government should be sent home if a mafia still continues to rule the country. A better choice would be to sit down with the opposition to work out a solution. But can Mr. Khan get off his high horse?