Is banning PUBG wise?

PTA has imposed a temporary ban on mobile game pubs across the country.

Two children had committed suicide in Lahore when they were not allowed to play the PUBG game, on which the heirs of both the children had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court regarding the ban of the game.

IG police had also sent a letter to PTA regarding the closure of PUBG game. Remember, earlier two youngsters also took their lives and many young people from all over the world have lost their lives due to the online game PubG.

In this game, two teams are formed and both the players kill each other with the help of weapons, from one player to 100 players who connect to each other through the Internet.

Players from both teams disembark from the plane, first looking for weapons and then shooting the player in front of them. In the end, the surviving winner is given a “chicken dinner” in honor.

The psychologists said that due to the game, young people are suffering from mental stress while the element of violence is also increasing among them. I think banning it can reduce violence and hate.

PUBG does preach violence like the killing of human beings and life-like weapons are involved. Thus it is highly unrecommended even if wisely managed and prioritized it may prove to be fatal for its players. The game is indeed addictive. And due to it being available on mobile phones it is very easily accessible and people are more vulnerable towards its addiction. Children or even adults addicted or moving towards the addiction are advised to get proper counseling regarding violence and killing and should replace it with some other games which at least do not involve online players killing each other.

Nimra Haque

Karachi