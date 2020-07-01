Committee formed to prepare coronavirus SOPs to reopen schools

PESHAWAR: The education department on Wednesday constituted a committee for preparations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and relief package in the wake of the decision by the KP government to open private schools across the province.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan and attended by Education Minister Akbar Ayub and Education Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chaudhry and representatives of private schools, was held in Charsadda.

The committee has been directed to submit recommendations regarding proposed relief package, SOPs and solutions to problems faced by private schools during the pandemic.

The meeting directed the committee to present its report within two days.

Law Minister said the government was taking all possible measures to give maximum relief to all the segments of the society affected by the health crisis.