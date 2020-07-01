38 Indian High Commission staffers leave amid diplomatic spat

ISLAMABAD: 38 officials and staffers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad left for India on Wednesday as the diplomatic war between the two arch-rivals worsened after New Delhi conveyed to Islamabad to cut the size of its mission in the Indian capital by half.

The diplomatic spat started last month when India expelled two staffers of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on charges of alleged espionage. Last week, after Islamabad was asked to reduce its presence in New Delhi, India said it too would halve its diplomatic presence in Pakistan capital.

According to a report, the staffers of the IHC returned through the Wagah-Attari border.

Pakistan had last August sent back the Indian high commissioner after Delhi illegally annexed occupied Kashmir and recalled its own envoy from India.

The perpetually tense ties between the neighbors have gone from one low to another since then without any sign of recovery.