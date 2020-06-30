The attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

The attack by 4 terrorists on Pakistan Stock Exchange building in the broad day shows that they were being guided properly by some one: the possibility of the involvement of Indian RAW agency and Afghan agency must not be ruled out since the peace process in Pakistan is not what they always wanted. The attack hints that this was an attempt to discourage foreign investors at one side and on the other side try to bluff the Pakistani authorities that the terrorists have the ability to attack wherever they want to. All kudos to the Pakistan rangers and Sindh police that they eliminated the terrorist in a matter of minutes. All this process to declare normalcy in the area took 30 minutes which must be lauded. The statement by the Sindh Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah to condemn the attack is not sufficient. He must take enough measures to secure the lives of the people of his province as well as take out of the box initiative to not let the sacrifices of the security forces down the grain.

Muhammad Waqas Khan

Dera Ismail Khan