Stuck in Pakistan 

Pakistan.. A country full of troubles! People will be definitely granted heaven just by surviving in this country. The way it tests our patience no one else can. I belong to UAE and unfortunately had to visit Pakistan for some personal business and then came the corona virus! And i got stuck somewhere i really don’t wanna be life here is miserable no one cares about health nor hygiene no one’s hygienic here even the highly educated one’s in a global pandemic!! I really wanted to go back to United Arab Emirates but the government banned all the flights to pakistan and the residents like me are stuck here a place where i have no friends and too afraid to make new one’s i won’t make new friends here due the fear of getting addicted to drugs by all these spoilt kids even the rich one’s and paksitan is a place where tourists don’t feel safe nor do nri’s feel safe every day i pray that my mobile doesn’t gets snatched or something bad occurs which i wouldn’t even like to imagine i hope the government understands our pain and fix all the issues I’ve mentioned hopefully one day we will rise pakistan zindabad.

Anas Tariq

Karachi