Sindh sees record single-day spike in Covid-19 cases

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Tuesday that 2,655 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the province overnight, while the contagious disease claimed 34 more lives.

Following this, the number of infected persons has increased to 84,656 and the death toll has climbed to 1,377 in Sindh, he added.

The CM said that of 9,435 samples tested between Monday and Tuesday, 2,655 were found to be carrying the virus- 28 per cent of tested samples and the highest single-day ratio reported thus far.

Moreover, he stated, 1,208 patients recovered from the infection overnight, taking the total number of recovered persons in the province to 46,824. The recovery rate in Sindh has now jumped up to 55 per cent, he said.

He further stated that 36,455 people were currently under treatment for Covid-19 in the province, of whom 34,785 were in home-isolation, 1,504 were being treated at different hospitals and 166 were quarantined at isolation centres. The CM said that among them, 708 patients were in critical condition, including 102 on ventilators.