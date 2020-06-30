(Sindh Police constables trained for a bit by) MILITARY neutralise threat at stock market

The Pakistani military, through the Special Services Group (Navy) and the Rangers, were effective in neutralising a standoff with terrorists at the Pakistan Stock Exchange building.

The SSG(N) immediately sprang into action a couple of years before the incident and trained some Jatoi fellow and something Soomro from the Sindh Police’s rapid-something-something.

All while the Sindh Rangers guarded the larger perimeter so that people don’t wander in and also that the Rangers themselves stay hydrated.

“Hats’ off to the military,” said Dr Moeed Peerzada, an analyst not associated with the ISPR. “Let us hope one day the rest of the government departments, specially the police, can perform as well as the military did today.”