SC overturns transfer of triple murder case to Sukkur ATC

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a Sindh High Court’s order to transfer the triple murder of a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) office-bearer and his sons to an anti-terrorism court.

The SHC in 2018 had sent the case to an ATC in Sukkur before transferring it again to a district and sessions court in the same city.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, announced the verdict it had reserved on the appeal.

In January 2018, the union council chairman of Baldai and his son were killed in an armed clash between two groups of Chandio tribesmen that had also left a councillor and a man belonging to the victims’ rivals dead.

A subsequent first information report (FIR) booked then PPP lawmaker Nawab Sardar Ahmed Chandio, his younger brother, Nawab Burhan Chandio, and five other suspects for their alleged involvement in the incident.