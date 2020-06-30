Reopening of educational institutes

To resume education across the country the relevant educational institutes should make a clear cut strategy in order to follow standard operating procedures(SOPs). The effect that the pandemic has had on education in this academic year will undoubtedly have an influence on students, but now we should enhance or extend our learning schedules in order to recover from the great loss.

Although online classes are being conducted by various educational institutes, but students participation is negligible mostly from school level institution.

Nothing is permanent, Pendemic time will definitely end but the modern education systems still need to improve specially in our country. We should model some striking developments in educational system, in order to combat next time trouble, as soon as possible.

SAQIB ISHAQ

Azad Kashmir