President Alvi approves Finance Bill 2020-21

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday formally approved the Finance Bill 2020-21 under Article 75 of the Constitution.

Alvi gave his approval to the Finance Bill 2020-21 after it was passed by the National Assembly on Monday despite the opposition’s vow to not let it sail through the House. On June 12, Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar had presented a Rs7.14-trillion budget.

The government benches were successful in getting the Finance Bill 2020 approved to give effect to the financial proposals. The House, however, rejected the amendments proposed by the Opposition in the bill.

On Sunday, the opposition parties had agreed to build a united front against the budget and made fiery speeches on the national issues in the session. Apart from protesting the budget, its lawmakers have also decided to demand PM Imran’s resignation.

Senior opposition leaders from the PPP, PML-N, and the JUI-F had earlier described it as an “enemy of the people”. Reacting to the budget, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said it would cause inflation and unemployment to rise.

Erstwhile government ally BNP-M leader Akhtar Mengal had also announced his party’s move to break alliance with the ruling coalition, which caused a momentary hurdle for the government by depleting its numbers in the House.