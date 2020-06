by Staff Report , (Last Updated 34 mins ago)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appointed 12 caretaker ministers for the Gilgit-Baltistan interim cabinet.

The PM made the appointments on the advice of Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal Khan.

The interim ministers include Aftab Ismail Khan, Sarwar Shah, Shaukat Rasheed, Nasir Hussain, Muhammad Ali Khan, Muhammad Yasin, Syed Shabi-ul-Hasnain , Muhammad Ali Qaid, Johar Ali ,Rajab Ali ,Imam Yar Bag, and Abdul Jehan.