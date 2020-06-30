Pakistan thanks countries for expressing solidarity over PSX terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Tuesday took to her twitter account to extend gratitude to a number of ambassadors, foreign embassies and foreign ministries of different countries who had expressed solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan over a terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi on Monday.

In a series of tweets, she separately thanked ambassadors of Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, high commissioners of the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, embassy of the United States, foreign affairs ministries of China and Turkey for their support and solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan.

A number of foreign ambassadors in Pakistan, foreign missions and the foreign affairs ministries of different countries had tweeted their respective governments’ response over the PSX terrorist attack, condemning the act of terror and expressing solidarity, besides expressing sympathies with the families of deceased security personnel and those injured.

Meanwhile, tthe General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also vehemently condemned the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi.

According to a press release of the OIC General Secretariat, Secretary General Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen renewed the OIC’s firm position in rejecting terrorism, extremism and violence in all forms and manifestations.

He also emphasised OIC support to Islamic Republic of Pakistan in all its anti-terrorism efforts.

“The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan, expressing his hope for a speedy recovery for the injured,” it added.