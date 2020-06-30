Opp parties ask PM Imran to take confidence vote

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties on Tuesday protested against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take a vote of confidence from the parliament.

Addressing the protesting opposition lawmakers, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi rejected the federal budget 2020-2021 and said that they were staging a protest on the roads for the sake of the people.

“The government has destroyed the country’s economy. Prices of all essential items are increasing day by day due to ineffective policies of Imran Khan,” he added.

Abbasi further said that the federation has failed to prove any corruption charge against the PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

While talking to media, PML-N’s Khawaja Asif said that the government has lost confidence of its allies. We have to get rid of this incompetent government at any cost, he urged.

The PML-N leader said that petrol prices hike can also increase the cost of electricity and groceries.

Meanwhile, PPP’s Naveed Qamar said that opposition is protesting on the behalf of the nation. All Parties Conference (APC) is expected to be held very soon, he told.

The PPP also asked the reason behind raising petroleum price by Rs25.