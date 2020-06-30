Locally produced ventilators to be handed over to NDMA by Friday: minister

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly was informed that the first consignment of domestically produced ventilators will be handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) by Friday, reported Radio Pakistan on Tuesday.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits produced in Pakistan was cheaper than equipment that had to be imported.

Pakistan will also export $100 million worth of PPE kits, he said.

Fawad recalled that when the first case of coronavirus was reported in Pakistan on Feb 26, the country was not making any medical equipment including gloves, shields and masks.