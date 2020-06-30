LHC proposes committee to probe recent petrol crisis

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) proposed on Tuesday that a parliamentary committee comprising members of the government as well as the opposition be constituted to probe the recent shortage of petrol in the country.

A bench of the high court, headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, clarified that the law will take its course if National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser fails to form the committee to carry out a probe into the matter within 15 days.

The LHC chief justice expressed displeasure over the absence of the Azam Khan, principal secretary to the prime minister, from hearing, saying it appears that he will have to be “hauled up through the issuance of arrest warrants”.

The judge asked how much profit did oil companies pocket when prices of petroleum products were jacked up before even completion of one month. He also inquired about the storage capacity of oil companies.

Justice Khan remarked that this was a major crisis that the country faced, stressing a need for a transparent investigation into the matter. “Those responsible will not be able to get scot-free,” he said.

He further directed that a report on the fuel crisis and hike in prices of petroleum products be presented before the parliament.

The bench imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chairperson Uzma Adil and directed her to pay the amount to the LHC Bar Association’s hospital.