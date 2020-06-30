Indian delusions about Azad and Indian-Held Kashmir

India should not take wishes for reality

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a video address to Jammu Jan Samvad rally recentally said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership Jammu and Kashmir would touch great heights in the next five years to the extent that even the people of AJK would wish to be with India

He is one of the Indian hard=line leaders who are in denial mode about the ground realities of Kashmir and claim it as India’s integral part. He is on record to have repeatedly said that if ever talks with Pakistan were held on Kashmir they would be in regard to the area of Kashmir under Pakistan’s control.

His statement, rightly and strongly rejected by Pakistan, is nothing but the dream of a lunatic who believes in the illusions he is obsessed with. First of all he needs to be reminded that the very basis on which India started claiming Kashmir as its integral part was challenged and rejected by the UN back in the 1950s through its resolutions 91 and 122, unequivocally reiterating that the question of accession of Kashmir could not be settled by any means other than a plebiscite held under the auspices of the UN. India has also accepted Kashmir as a disputed territory in the Simla Agreement and Lahore Declaration as well.

The UN Security Council has thrice held discussions on Kashmir in the wake of Indian action ending the special status of the state and making it part of the Indian Union through the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019, reiterating that the issue of Kashmir needed to be resolved in conformity with the UN Charter and relevant resolutions. It clearly is a rejection of the Indian claims. The world community also has not only refused to accept the Indian narrative of the issue being its internal matter but has also expressed grave concern over the ever worsening situation in IOK after 5 August last year.

The Spokesperson of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was right on money to remind the Indian Minister ”The international opprobrium over the BJP government’s human rights violations in IOJ&K has been unequivocal, including inter alia three UNSC consultations for the first time in about five decades, US Congressional hearings, discussions in parliaments around the world especially the EU, condemnation by international human rights and humanitarian organizations, scores of parliamentarians, hundreds of editorials and op-eds in reputed international newspapers and magazines, and offers of mediation by different world leaders.”

Regional peace and security is hostage to the hegemonic streak of India. The developing situation calls for the immediate intervention of the UNSC as the peace-maintaining organ of the UN before its aggression assumes cataclysmic proportions. The Indian leadership should also understand that their brinkmanship is not going to resolve the issues that bedevil relations between the two countries. It is in the interest of both India and Pakistan that the mutual disputes be resolved in the light of the UN resolutions and the ground realties

The latest repudiation of the Indian stance on Kashmir has come from UK Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer who, in response to an enquiry from the Muslim Council of Britain on 11 May, clarified that the Labour Party’s position on Kashmir had not changed, and it still supported and recognized the UN resolutions on the right of the people of Kashmir

The Brussels Times recently published a report titled “Kashmir Under Double Lockdown despite EU Protest” claiming that in two separate letters addressed to President of European Commission recently, a number of members of the European parliament raised both the situation in Kashmir and the human rights situation in India. In the recent one written on 1st June it was observed “There are cases where it feels like the EU is not doing everything we can: this is the case of Kashmir, probably the world’s long running conflict.” The MPs called on the EU leadership to express concern with the Indian government and to call on India to fulfill its international legal obligations, including investigations of human rights abuses in Kashmir.

Belgian human rights activist and journalist Andy Vermant, in an op-ed in The Brussels Times also called for an EU probe into violations of human rights in Indian ruled Kashmir.

The Indian Minister also needs to be jolted about the fact that what to talk of AJK ever joining India in accordance with his illusions, even the people of Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are not willing to accept Indian occupation of their land and are determined to take their struggle to its logical end, which is to achieve their right of self-determination as enunciated in the UN resolutions. The initiation of an armed struggle by them in 1989 which continues till today is glaring testimony of the fact that they want independence from India. They remain undeterred by the ruthless use of military might by the Indian security forces which have killed nearly 100,000 Kashmirs between January 1990 and 31 May 2020, resorted to 7141 custodial killings, arrested 160,487 civilians, destroyed 110,327 structures, made 22,915 women widows, orphaned 107,792 children and raped 11,204 women.

The freedom movement has gained intensity since the killing of Burhan Wani on 8 July 2016. Since then 1031 Kashmir youth have been killed, the custodial death count stands at 68, 27,739 have been subjected to torture, 933 women have been gang-raped, 10,298 people have been injured by pellet guns, 147 youth have lost their eyesight through injury by pellet guns and 951 people have been detained under the Public Safety Act.

The International media, in spite of denial of access to the area, has been continuously reporting about the repression and abuse of human rights in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. No wonder that the protestors during their rallies against the Indian atrocities have been carrying the Pakistani flag showing their preference regarding the accession of the state. In view of the foregoing facts, to claim that the people of Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were with India and the people of AJK would wish to join India impressed by the progress made under the Modi regime, is the most preposterous suggestion ever.

India may have unilaterally changed the status of the state through a parliamentary decree but it cannot change the ground realities. The international community and the UN do not accept the Indian action as legal and continue to urge upon India to revisit its decision and also stop the human rights violation in the Valley.

The fact is that India is acting like a war-like state. It has disputes with almost all its neighbours. The ongoing border clashes between India and China, and continued belligerent Indian posture against Pakistan as reflected through daily violations of the ceasefire along the Line of Control as well its indiscretion to hit imaginary terrorist camps in Pakistan last February, speak volumes about the designs of the Modi regime inebriated by the RSS ideology.