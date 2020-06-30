Imran approaches UNSG, int’l community over Kashmir domicile issue

ISLAMABAD: While reacting to the issuance of as many as 25,000 domiciles by New Delhi to Indian nationals in held Kashmir on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the action as “illegal” and said that he has approached United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres over the matter.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said that he would also reach out to other world leaders to stop India from going further on an “unacceptable path that further usurps the legal and internationally guaranteed rights of the Kashmiri people”.

He cautioned that such a move would “seriously imperil peace and security in South Asia”.

I have approached UN Secretary General and am reaching out to other world leaders. India must be stopped from this unacceptable path that further usurps the legal & internationally guaranteed rights of the Kashmiri people & seriously imperils peace and security in South Asia. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 30, 2020

“First, India’s attempt at illegal annexation of IOJK and now its attempts to alter IOJK’s demographic structure incl[uding] by [the] issuance of domicile certificates to 25,000 Indian nationals are all illegal, in violation of UNSC resolutions & international law, incl[uding] 4th Geneva Convention,” he tweeted.

As many as 25,000 non-locals have been granted domicile certificates in Muslim-majority occupied Jammu and Kashmir since May 18, which local politicians believe is the beginning of a move to disturb the demographic profile of the region, according to a report from Anadolu Agency.

The certificate, a sort of citizenship right, entitles a person to residency and government jobs in the region, which until last year were reserved only for the local population.

Last year on Aug 5, when India revoked the semi-autonomous status of the disputed region, it also scrapped the local special citizenship law, guaranteed under Article 35 (A) of its constitution. The law was barring outsiders including Indian nationals from settling and claiming government jobs, to maintain the demographic balance.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz also urged the UN and the international community to take “immediate action” to stop India from changing the demography and distinct identity of occupied Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

Faraz said that the “Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure), 2020” was “clearly aimed at changing the demographic structure of Kashmir” and undermined the rights of the valley’s people to self-determination.

He added that he, along with the prime minister, would continue to highlight the plight of the Kashmiris on all international forums until the “realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the UNSC Resolutions”.

The minister further alleged that India was “pursuing its expansionist designs” under the cover of the Covid-19 pandemic.