Govt appoints Yousaf Naseem Khokhar as secretary interior

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday appointed Yousaf Nassem Khakhar as the secretary interior.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Khokhar, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), presently serving as secretary commerce, has been transferred and posted as the secretary interior with immediate effect and until further orders.

The position of secretary interior was vacated after the premature retirement of Major (r) Azam Suleman.

Suleman had replaced Khokhar in April this year owing to his transfer from the post of Punjab chief secretary.

Sources said that there will be shuffling in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration in the coming days.