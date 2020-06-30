Former PM Ashraf gets clean chit in another rental power case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday acquitted former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former finance minister Shaukat Tareen and other accused in the Piraghaib rental power reference.

Piraghaib Power Project was one of the 12 Rental Power Projects (RPPs) which were launched by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government in 2008 to overcome the electricity crisis.

Ashraf, a PPP politician who served as premier between June 22, 2012, and March 25, 2013, is accused of receiving kickbacks and commissions from nine rental power project firms for awarding contracts for setting up their projects.

NAB has been investigating 12 RPPs cases in which nine firms reportedly received more than Rs22 billion as mobilisation advance from the government to commission the projects, but most of them were accused of failing to set up plants.

Accountability judge Muhammad Bashir announced his verdict on applications of Ashraf and others seeking acquittal in the case.

Other accused whose acquittal pleas were approved included Tareen, Ismail Qureshi, Shahid Rafi, Tahir Basharat Cheema, Muhammad Saleem Arif, Chaudhry Abdul Qadeer and Iqbal Ali Shah.