Court issues arrest warrants for Zardari in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants for former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Toshakhana case.

During today’s proceedings, defense counsel Farooq Naek told the court that he has already filed a petition to exempt the former president from appearing before the court.

“I am a senior lawyer and I am telling the court that Asif Zardari will be present at the next hearing,” Naek said.

Naek told Justice Asghar Ali that summoning Zardari to court will cause a lot of people to gather and cause a rush, which will be dangerous due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The court, however, rejected the former president’s plea and issued a bailable arrest warrant for him.

“I’ll give a long date, Asif Ali Zardari should appear before the court,” said Justice Asghar.

NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi countered Naek’s stance by saying that if a rush were to develop due to Zardari’s presence in court, then it was the administration’s job to control it.

“He [Zardari] should not be given any relief, non-bailable arrest warrants for him should be issued,” the prosecutor told the court He said that after the court granted exemption from appearing to former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, his lawyer had also abstained from appearing before the court.

Naek countered by saying that the arrest warrant should be issued if Zardari does not appear before the court. Responding to the NAB prosecutor’s statement about Gilani, he said the former prime minister had contracted Covid-19.

“I was also with Yousaf Raza Gilani. I had also gone in self-isolation,” he added.

Separately, the accountability court started the process to have Nawaz, one of the accused in the case, declared an absconder. The bench issued an order to summon Nawaz via an advertisement in international publications.

“No implementation was done on Nawaz Sharif’s non-bailable arrest warrants,” remarked the judge. “Nawaz Sharif is deliberately not taking part in judicial activities”.