ATC hands man who threatened judges into FIA custody for a week

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday remanded a man accused of threatening judges into the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for seven days.

Judge Jawad Abbas Hassan heard Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza’s case and ordered the FIA to conduct the suspect’s medical checkup and submit a report in the court.

The judge asked the FIA what they want to recover from the suspect. The FIA said that they want to ask him about some things and recover some things too, adding that he runs a web channel called Iqra too.

Mirza’s lawyer, on the other hand, said that he is a good man and a scholar. He also suffers from cardiac problems, he added.

On June 24, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa had filed an application for an FIR to be registered against Mirza for threatening her husband.

Sarina Isa said the man, whom she tentatively identified as Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza, threatened Justice Isa’s life. She enclosed a USB with a video of the threat.

She quoted the man as saying “whoever is caught involved in embezzlement, even if he’s [Justice Qazi] Faez Isa…should be put before a firing squad”. He also called for the public hanging of “people like this” and said the whole city should be called to watch it. “Call them to Fawara Chowk to see that such and such man is being shot,” he said in the video.

Sarina Isa said she found his name via an internet search but did not know if it was his real name. She asked the police to look into this further.

“As you must know, many powerful people are not happy with my husband and I suspect that this death threat to my husband is in continuation of what we have been facing,” she wrote.

Justice Isa became the centre of a Supreme Court trial after a presidential reference was filed against him for concealing the assets of his wife and adult children. He has argued that they were not his dependents and therefore he had no need to declare their assets.