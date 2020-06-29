Will advise govt to take back NFC makeup notification; AG asks IHC for more time

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned until July 22 the hearing of a petition challenging the composition of the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC).

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastagir.

Over the course of the hearing, the attorney general for Pakistan told the judges that a member of the commission has already resigned from it. “I will advise the government to issue a new notification for the NFC composition and withdraw the one challenged in the high court,” he said.

He said that a new notification needs to be issued after the resignation of a member of the NFC and sought three weeks’ time in the hope that a new notification would be issued by the next hearing.

On May 28, the IHC had issued notices to the federal government on the petition challenging the composition of the 10th NFC.

It is noteworthy that former senator Javed Jabbar earlier this month announced his resignation from the 10th NFC.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani had nominated him as non-statutory member from Balochistan to the 10th NFC that President Dr Arif Alvi constituted vide a notification put out on May 12.