PTI govt’s first audit shows Rs270bn irregularities, corruption: report

ISLAMABAD: The first audit report of the incumbent government has unveiled irregularities and corruption to the tune of Rs270 billion in 40 government departments and ministries under its tenure.

According to media reports, the auditor general of Pakistan has prepared the audit report of 2019-20 after conducting an audit of 40 government ministries and departments.

The audit revealed corruption and fake receipts in ministries and departments to the tune of Rs12.56 billion. It stated that recovery cases of Rs79.59 billion in federal ministries were reported and a record of Rs17.96 billion was not provided to the auditor general by government departments.

The report further said that Rs8.89 billion in corruption cases had been recorded owing to weak internal controls and cases worth Rs152.20 billion were reported due to poor financial management.

The auditor general recommended that government institutions not be allowed to undertake expenditures unless approved from the parliament and similarly, to not allow supplementary grants to these institutions without the parliament’s approval.

He recommended that corruption cases be handed over to investigative agencies.