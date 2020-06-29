Politicians, diplomats condemn Pakistan Stock Exchange attack

KARACHI: Politicians and international diplomats strongly condemned the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE) attack that took place on Monday in which four militants were killed and four security guards along with one police officer embraced martyrdom.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail strongly condemned the attack on the Stock Exchange and said the attack was aimed at “tarnishing our relentless war on terror.”

“Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror. Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive and their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs,” he tweeted.

Sindh chief minister called for an immediate inquiry report into the attack while appreciating the timely action taken by the police and rangers to thwart off the attack.

“Chief Minister Sindh has directed all law enforcement agencies to be more vigilant,” a tweet from the CM House read.

The CM House further added that Murad had said a detailed inquiry should be held into the attack and the report be submitted to him.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hina Pervez Butt criticised the government for failing to keep terrorism at bay.

“Nawaz Sharif had worked so hard to eradicate terrorism but under Niazi, the law and order situation in the country has started deteriorating again. This government is failing in every field,” she tweeted.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Shahbaz Gill, in a tweet, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had condemned the attack.

“Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan’s terrorist attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange condemned – the security forces bravely fought the enemy and thwarted the attack,” he tweeted.

Gill added the whole nation was proud of its brave soldiers. “I have extended my heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and pray for the recovery of the injured,” he said.

China also condemned the terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi and expressed its firms support to Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism and upholding national security and stability.

“We firmly oppose any form of terrorism and firmly support Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism and upholding national security and stability,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing while responding to a question about the terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi.

He also extended condolences to those injured and families of the victims, adding, “We condemn all forms of terrorist attacks and we also mourn the victims of this incident,” he said.

The United States Mission to Pakistan condemned the attack and termed it as a cowardly one.

In a statement, the United States Mission to Pakistan condemned the cowardly attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the attack. We stand with Pakistan in fighting against terrorism and in ensuring the perpetrators face the full measure of justice,” the statement added.