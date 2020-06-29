PIBT chairman condemns attack on PSE

LAHORE: Punjab Investment Board and Trade Chairman Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has strongly condemned the attack carried out on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE) building today in Karachi.

He said that all security personnel, who were either private guards protecting the building or belonged to the Rangers and regular police force are heroes who bravely fought and defeated the terrorists, demonstrating extraordinary bravery.

In a statement, he vowed that the state and business community would not forget the families of security personnel who laid down their lives in protecting the building.

He said that the business community will defend the country against all such acts of terrorism and conspiracies against its economy and will never be distracted or confused by rumour-mongering and plans being hatched against the country.

He said that the failed attack on the stock exchange, on the day country’s budget was being passed, raises many questions.

“However, this is a tangled web of intrigue that demands that we remain vigilant and actively work to defeat these attempts,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction that not only did trading continue during the attack, it also gained 200 points.

“This clearly demonstrates that the world community has great faith in the capability of our security agencies and our economy which, despite the coronavirus pandemic still offers great promise to the outside world,” he concluded.