Pakistan reports 49 Covid-19 deaths, 3,557 new cases in a day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday confirmed 49 deaths from coronavirus as the number of positive cases surged to 206,512, and the nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 4,167.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,557 persons tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

Sindh has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

80,446 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 74,778 in Punjab, 25,778 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 10,376 in Balochistan, 12,643 in Islamabad, 1,442 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and 1,049 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Furthermore, 1,681 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,269 in Sindh, 922 in KP, 116 in Balochistan, 127 in Islamabad, 24 in GB and 28 in AJK.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centres of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,262,162 coronavirus tests and 23,009 in last 24 hours. 95,407 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,437 patients are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday said that people should not choose themselves what medicines should be given to the coronavirus patients in their family, but rely on a doctor’s prescription instead.

Speaking at a television programme, he said that Actemra injections are under clinical trials in Punjab only while the use of Remdesivir is currently in a trial phase.

Dr Mirza urged people to adhere to the doctor’s instructions because doing otherwise, like choosing dosage or medicines on their own, might further worsen any patient’s health.

Giving an update on the plasma therapy, he said that the government has not been recommending people to donate their plasma since the therapy is still under trial. “The Government of Pakistan will not promote plasma donations unless its trials show any positive outcome,” he said.

Once, it begins bearing fruit, then might urge the people to donate their plasma to critical Covid-19 patients. He said that people should contact the authorities if they want to give plasma instead of personally approaching coronavirus patients.

This, as Dr Mirza puts it, is extremely dangerous and can put their lives at risk if a complication occurs in the absence of any healthcare professional.